UK in talks to join EU's coronavirus vaccine scheme - FT, citing UK officials

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The UK is in talks to join a European Union plan to secure supplies of potential coronavirus vaccines, in a test of the cooperation required to tackle international emergencies after Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

London is assessing whether the advantages of the European bloc’s bargaining power to strike deals with international drugs companies outweigh the broader political desire to sever ties with Brussels, the report said, citing UK officials. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kevin Liffey)