Bonds News
April 29, 2020 / 4:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain has similar per capita COVID-19 death number to other European countries - health official

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Britain has a similar per capita number of deaths from COVID-19 to other European countries, the medical director of Public Health England Yvonne Doyle said on Wednesday.

Doyle had just presented figures showing that the United Kingdom now has Europe’s second-highest official death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The cumulative death number per million population. This shows a very different pattern... we are now tracking much more along our European neighbours,” Yvonne Doyle said, referring to totals for Italy, Spain and France on a graph comparing per capita deaths from COVID-19 in different countries. (Reporting by David Milliken and Paul Sandle; writing by Alistair Smout, editing by William James)

