UK extends ban on evicting tenants for another four weeks

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday it would extend a ban on evicting tenants from social or private rented accommodation for another four weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The moratorium on evictions, which has been in place for five months, had been due to expire on Sunday.

The government also said there will be a six-month notice period for evicting tenants, meaning renters cannot be evicted until March next year.

The ban on evictions was introduced to give greater protection to millions of renters who may be experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“I know this year has been challenging and all of us are still living with the effects of COVID-19. That is why today I am announcing a further 4 week ban on evictions,” housing minister Robert Jenrick said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James)