UK Export Finance expands exporter protection against non-payment

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain is expanding the scope of its export insurance policy to cover exporters against the risk of non-payment if customers become insolvent.

UK Export Finance, a government department, on Friday said it has expanded the policy to cover transactions with the European Union, Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United States.

The scheme is designed to help companies concerned about the impact of the coronavirus to export with confidence, offering insurance that can cover up to 95% of the value of an export contract.