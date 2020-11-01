Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party -The Telegraph

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage will relaunch his Brexit Party as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The new party, which will be announced on Monday by Farage and Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice, will back a policy of "focused protection" from the coronavirus for only the most vulnerable, the newspaper bit.ly/34LiRaz said.

The Brexit Party was set up in early 2019 by Farage, whose years of campaigning against membership of the European Union played a major part in delivering the 2016 referendum in which the UK voted to leave the bloc.

Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up