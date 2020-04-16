Market News
April 16, 2020 / 7:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK to keep some social distancing until vaccine available- epidemiologist

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Britain will probably have to maintain some level of social distancing until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is available, Neil Ferguson, a professor who has helped shape the government’s response to the pandemic, said on Thursday.

“We will have to maintain some level of social distancing, a significant level of social distancing, probably indefinitely until we have a vaccine available,” Ferguson told BBC radio. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below