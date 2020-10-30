Britain to restrict export of flu vaccines to protect UK supplies

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it will restrict the export of flu vaccines being used in the country this winter, adding that there are sufficient supplies as it undertakes a programme to administer the vaccine.

“This action will protect our supply of flu vaccinations, as part of our plans to give 30 million of the flu vaccine ahead of this unprecedented winter,” health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.

There has been an increase in global demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.