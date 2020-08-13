UK incentives for diners push up meal sales by 31%, consultancy says

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Food sales in British pubs and restaurants rose by nearly a third in the week that followed the launch of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out subsidy scheme, data consultancy firm CGA said on Thursday.

Food sales were up by between 95% and 106% on the first three days of the scheme which launched on Monday, Aug. 3, compared with the same days during the previous week.

Sales over the next four days, when the discounts did not apply, fell but left the week-on-week increase at 31%, CGA said.

The government’s scheme offers 50% off the bill for eat-in food and drink - up to 10 pounds per person and excluding alcohol - on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.