Shoppers desert UK high streets in coronavirus crisis, footfall down 41%

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Shoppers deserted Britain’s high streets last week, with footfall down 41% according to Springboard, after the government advised people to stay at home and a growing number of businesses were either told to or chose to shut.

Pub were instructed to close on Friday, while cafes and restaurants were only allowed to offer take-out food and drink.

A growing number of chains, including McDonald’s and Primark, have shut completely in Britain until the coronavirus crisis abates. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)