Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Health minister Hancock says will simplify approach to local COVID-19 restrictions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An NHS Track and Trace staff member speaks with a person at a drive-through test facility following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a car park of Chessington World of Adventures in Chessington, Britain September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock on Monday said that he was working on proposals to simplify England’s patchwork of local COVID-19 restrictions and would present them to parliament.

Asked if he had considered simplifying the framework for local restrictions, Hancock said: “The short answer is yes. I think that the proposals that we are working through and that I’ll bring to this House... (are) to have a more simplified approach to the local actions needed.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up