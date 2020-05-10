Britain won't quarantine travellers from France at this stage - Elysee

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain won’t impose quarantine to travellers coming from France at this stage, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Sunday, adding that any such measure would be reciprocal and only be imposed after mutual consultation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised address on Sunday that to prevent re-infection from abroad “it will soon be the time ... to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air”. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alex Richardson)