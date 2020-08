PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France will lead to a reciprocal measure, French junior minister for European affairs Clément Beaune said late on Thursday.

“A British decision that we regret and which will lead to a measure of reciprocity, hoping that things will return to normal as soon as possible,” Beaune said on Twitter at midnight. (Reporting by Henri-Pierre André and Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Chris Reese)