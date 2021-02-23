UK retailer Frasers to book 100 mln pound lockdown charge

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers said on Tuesday it will book a non-cash impairment charge, which could be in excess of 100 million pounds ($141 million), in its 2020-21 results to account for impairment of its assets due to the latest COVID 19 lockdown.

Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, said it anticipated making material accounting impairments to freehold properties, other property, plant and equipment, and right of use assets after the UK government said non-essential shops in England would not open until April 12 at the earliest. ($1 = 0.7107 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)