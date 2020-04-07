Fund managers can use electronic signatures during pandemic - UK watchdog

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Funds management companies can delay publication of annual reports and use electronic signatures for approving documents during the coronavirus pandemic, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority has said.

Fund managers currently have to publish an annual report within four months from the end of their financial year. The FCA has given them an extra two months to publish the annual reports, and an extra month for half-yearly reports.

“We acknowledge the significant challenge firms are facing in the current environment,” the FCA said in its latest coronavirus update for firms that it regulates.

Fund management companies can also hold general meetings of their investors in a virtual format given lockdown restrictions on public meetings, the watchdog said.

With some fund managers unable to provide physically signed documentation for regulatory applications to open a fund or amend a fund, the FCA said it would accept electronic signatures during the epidemic.

“In all cases where an electronic signature is used, we need to be assured that the signatory has seen and agreed with all the information in the form,” the watchdog said. (Reporting by Huw Jones)