Britain's Labour accuses government of being too slow with business help

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party accused the government of being too slow to help businesses and employees struggling with the coronavirus crisis, saying many people had already lost their jobs.

“We must be open and honest, that delay in introducing this new scheme will have impacted on businesses’ confidence,” Anneliese Dodds, Labour’s finance policy chief, told parliament.

“The deadline for redundancy consultations by large firms before the end of the furlough scheme came and went last week.”