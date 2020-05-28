UK employers to pay 20% of furloughed staff wages from August - FT

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - British employers will be required to pay 20% of the wages of workers who remain on the government’s coronavirus furlough scheme from August, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak has previously said employers will be required to contribute to the scheme from August, and that the details would be announced by the end of this month.

More than 8 million workers are on the scheme, which pays 80% of their wages up to 2,500 pounds ($3,075) a month. ($1 = 0.8131 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)