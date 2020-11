LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Around 2.7 million British workers were still fully or partly on furlough at the end of September, according to an estimate from Britain’s tax office on Wednesday.

The figures also showed that the government’s Job Retention Scheme had cost 43.0 billion pounds ($57.3 billion) as of Nov. 15. ($1 = 0.7500 pounds) (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young)