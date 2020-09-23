UK not minded to extend furlough scheme, minister says

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister is not minded to extend a furlough scheme that is currently scheduled to stop at the end of October, his colleague Dominic Raab, foreign minister, said on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders have been calling for the scheme to be extended to avoid a cliff edge effect they fear could see many people lose their jobs for good. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Sarah Young, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by James Davey)