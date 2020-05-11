Healthcare
May 11, 2020

UK to set out future of coronavirus furlough scheme on Tuesday

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The future of a British government scheme that is paying the wages of more than 6 million workers at businesses affected by the coronavirus will be set out on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The Job Retention Scheme, which pays 80% of the wages of staff who have been put on temporary leave, is due to expire at the end of June - though finance minister Rishi Sunak said last week there would be no cliff-edge end to it.

“The House will hear more about this tomorrow,” Johnson told Britain’s lower house of parliament. (Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

