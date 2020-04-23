Eight of 10 UK firms interested in coronavirus furlough scheme - ONS

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Around eight of every 10 of British companies are interested in the government’s offer to pay 80% of the wages of staff who are temporarily laid off, according to a survey published by the country’s official statistics office.

Around 70% of companies expressed interest in another part of the government’s coronavirus emergency plan - deferring payments of value-added tax, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

The survey was conducted between March 23 March and April 5. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by andy Bruce)