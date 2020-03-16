UK's Johnson sees agreement within G7 on fiscal stimulus

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there was agreement amongst G7 countries that there should be fiscal stimulus to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a widespread agreement amongst colleagues in the G7 that we are going to need to make sure everybody has access to liquidity and that if we do things jointly, then I think that the global markets will understand that we’re all operating in the same sort of fiscal framework and I think we’ll be much more successful that way,” Johnson said during a news conference.