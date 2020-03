LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - London’s second-busiest airport, Gatwick, will shut one of its two terminals next week following a collapse in flight numbers, a spokeswoman for the airport said on Friday.

The spokeswoman said that Gatwick airport will close its north terminal, used by carriers including EasyJet, next week. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)