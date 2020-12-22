Germany bans travellers from Britain, South Africa until Jan. 6 - document

A man walks trough the Berlin Brandenburg airport, as EU countries begin closing their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, in Schoenefeld, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has imposed a travel ban for anyone coming from Britain, Northern Ireland and South Africa, which could remain in place until Jan. 6, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Rail and bus operators, shipping companies and airlines are forbidden to transport people from those countries to Germany, it said.

German citizens and people living in the country may return home from Jan. 1, but any flights will have to be approved by authorities, it said.