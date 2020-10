FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove takes part in Brexit talks with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels, Belgium September 28, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British cabinet office minister Michael Gove on Saturday said it was inevitable there would be some ‘churn’ in the labour market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, speaking at the Conservative Party’s online annual conference.