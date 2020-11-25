Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

UK forecasts show 11.3% GDP contraction in 2020, rebound in 2021

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced updated growth forecasts for the country’s coronavirus-hit economy which was on course to shrink by 11.3% this year before recovering by 5.5% in 2021.

In July this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast output would fall by 12.4% in 2020 before rebounding by 8.7% in 2021.

Sunak announced the OBR forecasts as he delivered a one-year plan for government spending. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Kate Holton)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up