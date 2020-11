FILE PHOTO: People exercise at the gym of the London aquatics centre, following the reopening of swimming pools as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Gyms and non-essential shops in all areas of England are expected to be allowed to reopen when the country’s current lockdown ends on Dec. 2, the BBC reported on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to lay out the details of what restrictions will be in place post-lockdown when he speaks later in parliament.