UK health minister confident vaccine targets will be hit

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock on Monday said that he was confident that ambitious COVID-19 vaccination targets would be met after reaching an average of 210,000 shots a day between Thursday and Sunday.

“We’ve got a continued increase in the rate of vaccination. This is happening right across all four nations of the UK,” he said at a news conference of the government’s target of vaccinating 15 million of the elderly, vulnerable and frontline workers by mid-February.

“It means that we are on track to meet that target. It’s not going to be easy but we are going to get there.”