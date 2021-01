Medical workers stand next to an ambulance, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic is at its worst point, and there are 32,294 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

“We’re at the worst point of this pandemic,” Hancock said at a news conference.