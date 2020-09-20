Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point - health minister

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain is at a tipping point on coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that unless people follow the government rules, the virus will spread and further restrictions will be needed.

“The nation faces a tipping point and we have a choice,” he told Sky News. “The choice is either that everybody follows the rules ... or we will have to take more measures.” (Reporting by William James; Editing by David Clarke)