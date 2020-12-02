Britain to start vaccinating people against COVID-19 next week

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain will start vaccinating people against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine next week after the country’s regulator approved the jab on Wednesday, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

“From early next week we will start a programme of vaccinating people against COVID-19 here in this country,” he told Sky News, calling it “fantastic news”. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)