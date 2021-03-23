No changes yet to England's timings for international travel: minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - There have been no changes to England’s timings for resuming international travel said health minister Matt Hancock on Tuesday, after new legislation was brought in that technically extends the ban on holidays until the end of June.

“The earliest date by which we will allow for international travel...is the 17th May. That has not changed,” Hancock told Sky News.