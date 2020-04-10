Healthcare
April 10, 2020 / 5:19 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

UK government functioning efficiently without PM Johnson-health minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The British government is functioning efficiently in the absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering in hospital from COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.

Hancock said Johnson’s appointed stand-in, foreign minister Dominic Raab, was doing an “excellent job”, adding that the government did not have the information yet to make a decision on whether to lift a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Andy Bruce)

