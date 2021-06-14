Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

UK health minister will address parliament over COVID on Monday

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock speaks at a memorial tree planting ceremony at Oxford Botanic Gardens, at Mansfield College, Oxford University in Oxford, Britain June 4, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock will make a statement to the lower house of parliament on COVID-19 at about 1930 GMT on Monday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.

That statement will come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions following concerns about the rapid rise of Delta variant infections.

Reporting by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up