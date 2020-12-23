Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK says more of England to go into top tier of COVID restrictions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 23, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday more areas in England would be placed into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.

Hancock said from Dec. 26, large regions across southern England would join London and neighbouring areas in Tier 4 with restrictions similar to that of a lockdown.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

