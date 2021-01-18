Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Hauliers will need negative COVID test before travel from UK to Denmark, Netherlands

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hauliers require a negative COVID-19 test before travelling from Britain to Denmark and the Netherlands, the British government said on Monday.

Last week the French government said people travelling from non-EU countries to France will no longer be allowed enter by presenting a negative result from a quick COVID-19 test, but cross-Channel truck drivers would be exempt. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up