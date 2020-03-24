Healthcare
UK's Heathrow Airport says weekly cargo movements surge

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Heathrow Airport said it expected cargo movements to rise by 53% next week as the country’s biggest port receives more medical supplies and equipment to help tackle coronavirus.

The 53% rise in cargo movements is compared to the usual weekly average, and is likely to include imports of medicines, vaccines, sanitisers, syringes and respirators.

As passenger flights grind to a halt due to coronavirus, Heathrow said in a statement on Tuesday that it was scaling up its cargo operation. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)

