Health minister on holidays was repeating travel advice - UK PM's spokesman

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Comments by Britain’s health minister that people are unlikely to be able to go on international holidays this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic simply reflected current guidance, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"I think that the health secretary was reflecting the travel advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office which is that nobody should be travelling apart from for essential reasons and they don't include holidays abroad," the spokesman told reporters.