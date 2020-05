LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British people are unlikely to be able to go on international holidays this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

Asked on ITV’s This Morning show if people should accept that the normal summer holiday season for travelling abroad is cancelled, he replied: “I think that’s likely to be the case,” he said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)