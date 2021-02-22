UK's Johnson tells Britons to keep working from home

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British people should continue to work from home where possible until the government concludes a broader review in the coming months into social distancing and the use of face coverings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“We will conduct four reviews. One will assess how long we need to maintain social distancing and face masks. This will also inform guidance on working from home, which should continue wherever possible until this review is complete,” Johnson told parliament.

The review will be completed before the start of the last stage of the government’s plan to ease the COVID lockdown, which is set to happen at a date no earlier than June 21. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper)