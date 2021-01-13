Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Honda to temporarily halt UK car output due to COVID-related supply issues

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda said it would halt output at its British factory from Monday to Thursday next week due to COVID-19 related global supply chain issues, the latest occasion on which it has suspended production in recent weeks.

“The situation is currently being monitored with a view to re-start production on Friday 22 January,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alistair Smout)

