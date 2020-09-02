Bonds News
September 2, 2020 / 6:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK house prices leap to new high in August - Nationwide

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British house prices surged in August to hit an all-time high, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, adding to signs of a sharp rebound in the country’s housing market after the coronavirus lockdown.

Prices jumped by 2.0% from July, the biggest month-on-month increase since 2004 and far outstripping the median forecast for an increase of 0.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.

Nationwide said prices were 3.7% higher than a year earlier. The Reuters poll had pointed to a 2.0% annual increase.

“House prices have now reversed the losses recorded in May and June and are at a new all-time high,” Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)

