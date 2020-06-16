Healthcare
June 16, 2020 / 2:52 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain's drug regulator suspends hydroxychloroquine trial recruitment

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s drug regulator on Tuesday instructed scientists trialling the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 to suspend the recruitment of participants.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it was following “emerging concerns” about the use of the drug, and also cited a UK trial which found no meaningful mortality benefit in patients hospitalised with COVID-19. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

