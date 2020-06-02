UK banks' demand for 6-month BoE funds rises to 4-week high

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - British financial institutions’ demand for six-month liquidity from the Bank of England rose to its highest since May 5 at an auction on Tuesday.

Banks and other major financial institutions bid for and received 385 million pounds ($483 million) of six-month funds in the weekly Indexed Long Term Repo operation, mostly secured against the highest grade of collateral that the BoE accepts.

Last week’s repo allocated just 5 million pounds of demand, down from a peak of 7.2 billion pounds in March. ($1 = 0.7970 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)