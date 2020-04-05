UK's Hancock says tighter coronavirus rules "not imminent"

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Tighter rules further restricting Britons’ ability to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic are not likely soon, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, after earlier in the day warning that a ban on outdoor exercise was possible.

“We cannot rule out further steps, but I don’t want anyone to think that any changes to the social distancing rules are imminent,” he said at a daily news conference.

“The current rules must be followed,” he added.

British people are allowed to leave their homes for shopping, essential work and exercise - which the government has said should be limited to an hour a day - as well as certain other reasons. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by David Milliken)