LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Online job adverts in Britain are holding at around half their 2019 average, the Office for National Statistics said, citing data from jobs firm Adzuna.

Between June 26 and July 3, total online job adverts stood at 47% of their 2019 average compared with 51% in the previous week, the ONS said.

The ONS said the estimates were an indicator of demand for labour but were experimental. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)