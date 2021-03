FILE PHOTO: Passengers wear protective face coverings on a London bus, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen again, with 1 in 220 people infected in the week ending Feb. 27, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

That is down from 1 in 145 people estimated to have coronavirus in the previous week’s ONS Infection Survey, a widely watched estimate of community prevalence of COVID-19 infections.