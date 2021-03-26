COVID-19 prevalence in England no longer falling, UK's ONS says

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is no longer falling and has levelled off at an estimated 1 in 340 people, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

“In England, the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) is likely to have levelled off in the week ending 20 March 2021,” the ONS said. The estimate of prevalence at 1 in 340 people was unchanged on the previous week. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)