FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England decreased in the week ended Feb.6, with around 695,400 people infected, equivalent to about one in 80 people, said the Office for National Statistics on Friday.

In the previous week, the ONS estimated the prevalence to be one in 65 people.