Healthcare

England seeing 27,900 new COVID cases per day - ONS survey

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - England saw an average of 27,900 new cases per day in the week to Oct. 8, sharply rising again as Prime Minister Boris Johnson bids to drive down a second wave of the coronavirus with local restrictions, a weekly survey showed on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics’ weekly infection survey showed that 1 in 160 people in England had the coronavirus, up from 1 in 240 the previous week. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

