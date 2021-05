FILE PHOTO: A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine concentrate is diluted with 1.8ml sodium chloride ready for use at Guy's Hospital. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has risen after dropping for five straight weeks, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 1,110 people had COVID-19 in the week ending May 15, compared to 1 in 1,340 a week earlier.